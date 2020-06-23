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Frank Eckhardt: Leistungsträger gehen nach Kanada!
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0 view • June 23, 2020
Begleitartikel und Link zur Vollversion ► https://www.capebreton.tv/deutsche-le...
Frank Eckhardt ist seit 1999 auch Cape Breton aktiv und eine der ersten Anlaufstellen für Leistungsträger aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz, die sich für Leben und Business auf der kanadischen Insel Cape Breton interessieren.
Eckhardt Passion ist die Selbstversorgung (hier hat er viele Tipps für Sie parat, wie sie in weiteren Videos erleben dürfen). Außerdem hilft er beim Landerwerb in Kanada (Wald, Baugrundstücke).
Kontakt zu Frank Eckhardt ► https://www.capebreton.tv/deutsche-leistungstraeger-cape-breton/#kontakt
Tipp: Neuer Kanal speziell für Infovideos zur kanadischen Insel Cape Breton ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcekVtxPv5K_5PwEyRUfYzA
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Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
Frank Eckhardt ist seit 1999 auch Cape Breton aktiv und eine der ersten Anlaufstellen für Leistungsträger aus Deutschland, Österreich und der Schweiz, die sich für Leben und Business auf der kanadischen Insel Cape Breton interessieren.
Eckhardt Passion ist die Selbstversorgung (hier hat er viele Tipps für Sie parat, wie sie in weiteren Videos erleben dürfen). Außerdem hilft er beim Landerwerb in Kanada (Wald, Baugrundstücke).
Kontakt zu Frank Eckhardt ► https://www.capebreton.tv/deutsche-leistungstraeger-cape-breton/#kontakt
Tipp: Neuer Kanal speziell für Infovideos zur kanadischen Insel Cape Breton ► https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcekVtxPv5K_5PwEyRUfYzA
___
Mehr über Frank:
https://www.provenexpert.com/frank-eckhardt/
F.E. Property Sales - Nova Scotia (Kanada)
https://fe-propertysales.de
Cape Breton Eco Village - Selbstversorger Siedlung & Permakultur Projekt:
https://de.capebretonecovillage.ca/
Property Sales – Canada – Neusiedlerberatung – Landerwerb
Grundstücke – Grundstück kaufen in Kanada – Farmprojekt – Urlaub – Auswandern nach Kanada
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