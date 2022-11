Russia Ops in Ukraine (Update): Western Propaganda Implodes as War of Attrition Grinds On

Update on Russian military operations in and around Ukraine for November 28, 2022.

- Battle front is stable, Russian forces are pushing back amid stalled Ukrainian offensives;

- Russia continues dismantling Ukraine's power grid, leaving millions without electricity;

- US claims Russia is committing "war crimes" despite the US having targeted power grids repeatedly amid multiple wars of aggression;

- Western sources claim Russia is running out of cruise missiles because of older cruise missiles allegedly turning up in Ukraine;

- Using older cruise missiles and target drones to spoof enemy air defense systems is a long-standing and successful tactic;

- Western media admits growing complications regarding Ukraine's use of donated heavy weapons;

