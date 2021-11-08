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DR. LINDA WASTILA: WHY ARE WE ACCEPTING MYOCARDITIS AS AN ACCEPTABLE SIDE EFFECT FOR COVID VACCINES?
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160 views • November 08, 2021
Credit to Health Impact News
Dr. Linda Wastila, who is a PhD professor and heads the Department of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research at the University of Maryland, was one of the presenters in Washington D.C. with Senator Ron Johnson on November 1, 2021.
Roundtable: Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rPLbo9cwYXX2/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dr-linda-wastila-why-are-we-accepting-myocarditis-as-an-acceptable-side-effect-for-covid-vaccines/
Dr. Linda Wastila, who is a PhD professor and heads the Department of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research at the University of Maryland, was one of the presenters in Washington D.C. with Senator Ron Johnson on November 1, 2021.
Roundtable: Sen. Johnson Expert Panel on Federal Vaccine Mandates: https://www.bitchute.com/video/rPLbo9cwYXX2/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dr-linda-wastila-why-are-we-accepting-myocarditis-as-an-acceptable-side-effect-for-covid-vaccines/
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