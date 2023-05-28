Power of Jesus name.

Young kid who has the spirit of autism, released in Jesus name. Philippians 2: That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven and things in the earth, and things under the earth. And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father. Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and died and shed his blood for our sins and is risen.

