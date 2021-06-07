As Prophesied - Pope Demands all abandon the Individual

Now that he has the global power to do as prophesied thanks to all government leaders and CEO's obeying him,he is now setting things up to do unto Christians as the Pharisees did unto our King, Lord, Saviour, Creator andGod Jesus Christ.But do not fear brothers and sisters! For it is plainly prophesied...Psalms 91:9-11 Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;(10) There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.(11) For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.Isaiah 54:17 No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee injudgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me,saith the LORD.All links in this video are listed in my poGm blog entry at:⁣WE HAVE LITTLE TIME LEFT - WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? GET THIS BOOK:⁣WE NOW HAVE OUR OWN poGm LIVE STREAM! FAVORITE THIS LINK!⁣(We go LIVE Friday evening 8:00pm and Sabbath day at 12:00 noon EST)⁣SDR SERMONS & STUDIES:⁣GROWING LIST OF VIDEOS THAT WERE BANNED BY YOUTUBE:Main site:⁣PLEASE Subscribe and SHARE :)FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.