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Skiing at Heavenly Valley in Lake Tahoe is Heavenly . Now regarding the La Palma vocano, if this goes fully off you can kiss Miami goodbye. . The Cabal is trying to make it blow up with Geo Weapons.
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122 views • October 23, 2021
Looks like Cabal geo engineering to me. The thumbnail pic is in Lake Tahoe. Is that beautiful or what ? Actually the volcano is beautiful as well except it can cause a lot of damage. If this guy is right about the volcano, and I would expect that he is, then if this keeps going in this direction, it could really get ugly. Beyond imagination. Destruction beyond belief. And they are talking about the entire East Coast. Can you even imagine ? I can not My pea brain can only handle so much.
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