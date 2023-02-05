Beauraing The Missing Link! - Explaining the Faith

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Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith
Feb 4, 2023
We all know about Lourdes and Fatima, but what is Beauraing (Belgium) and what is the critical connection? What was Mary's message for us today? Fr. Chris Alar explains what Our Lady of the Golden Heart is in this easy-to-understand video.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glSrY-4ISmY