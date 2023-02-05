Beauraing The Missing Link! - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Feb 4, 2023

We all know about Lourdes and Fatima, but what is Beauraing (Belgium) and what is the critical connection? What was Mary's message for us today? Fr. Chris Alar explains what Our Lady of the Golden Heart is in this easy-to-understand video.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glSrY-4ISmY



