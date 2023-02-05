Create New Account
Beauraing The Missing Link! - Explaining the Faith
Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Feb 4, 2023

We all know about Lourdes and Fatima, but what is Beauraing (Belgium) and what is the critical connection? What was Mary's message for us today? Fr. Chris Alar explains what Our Lady of the Golden Heart is in this easy-to-understand video.


