connecting some things

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58 views • October 10, 2020
FATHER GOD WOKE ME UP TO SOUND THE ALARM !!
THE STORM IS COMING ... THE WAR IS COMING ..OUR LORD JESUS IS COMING... THE ANTICHRIST IS COMING.. NEW WORLD ORDER IS COMING..THE MARK OF THE BEAST IS COMING...ONE WORLD RELIGION IS COMING.. THE RESURRECTION AND THE GATHERING WILL HAPPEN SOON.. REPENT AND BELIEVE THE GOSPEL !!
JESUS IS LORD !!
RECEIVE THE FREE GIFT OF SALVATION AND BE SAVED !!!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
1Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures
Romans 10:9That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
=============================
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
==============================
links to the videos:
==============================
Trump the magician / witch talk ... by Marina Abramovic
https://youtu.be/giVqv4RmdfI
ALERT MESSAGE !
https://youtu.be/ILLpY0MH1Hc
uncoding the "geMATRIX"
https://youtu.be/0FKVyxcbf1w
"37 Days" Did You Catch This?
https://youtu.be/QWhByxTLJnA
Double Helix Medals Dinner link:
https://www.cshl.edu/giving/double-helix-medals-dinner/
Also big thx to Bru Ko (please pray for him it seems he is a new ager)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvToEfH1Ob7Is1n6cGzG0sQ
THE STORM IS COMING ... THE WAR IS COMING ..OUR LORD JESUS IS COMING... THE ANTICHRIST IS COMING.. NEW WORLD ORDER IS COMING..THE MARK OF THE BEAST IS COMING...ONE WORLD RELIGION IS COMING.. THE RESURRECTION AND THE GATHERING WILL HAPPEN SOON.. REPENT AND BELIEVE THE GOSPEL !!
JESUS IS LORD !!
RECEIVE THE FREE GIFT OF SALVATION AND BE SAVED !!!
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
1Co 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
1Co 15:2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
1Co 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
1Co 15:4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures
Romans 10:9That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
=============================
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyAICal-03X4fMjTmzTRDAw?view_as=subscriber
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brandnewtube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WAKEUPJESUSISCOMING
==============================
links to the videos:
==============================
Trump the magician / witch talk ... by Marina Abramovic
https://youtu.be/giVqv4RmdfI
ALERT MESSAGE !
https://youtu.be/ILLpY0MH1Hc
uncoding the "geMATRIX"
https://youtu.be/0FKVyxcbf1w
"37 Days" Did You Catch This?
https://youtu.be/QWhByxTLJnA
Double Helix Medals Dinner link:
https://www.cshl.edu/giving/double-helix-medals-dinner/
Also big thx to Bru Ko (please pray for him it seems he is a new ager)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvToEfH1Ob7Is1n6cGzG0sQ
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