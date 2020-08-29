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56 - Le Grand Réveil - Partie IV - Le fabuleux destin d'André - résumé
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5 views • August 29, 2020
Introduction à l'extraordinaire histoire d'André dévoilée par Yannick Le Graal en avril et lors de deux conférences dans l'Aude le week-end du 15 août.
Liens utiles :
Témoignage d'André sur la chaîne de Yannick Le Graal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwEIXYTxtiA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHsmsS2cuU
Site du Domaine de la Salz
https://histoireetmystere-salz.fr/
Conférences d'André au Domaine de la Salz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5DcCeDNJDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy9OmphHbI8
Ma vidéo précédente dénonçant les plans du Nouvel Ordre Mondial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uES7mDdeyB4
Liens utiles :
Témoignage d'André sur la chaîne de Yannick Le Graal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RwEIXYTxtiA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtHsmsS2cuU
Site du Domaine de la Salz
https://histoireetmystere-salz.fr/
Conférences d'André au Domaine de la Salz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5DcCeDNJDE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zy9OmphHbI8
Ma vidéo précédente dénonçant les plans du Nouvel Ordre Mondial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uES7mDdeyB4
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