The Battle Rages-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MARCH 10 2024

Sin Originated Way Before the Garden of Eden, and the Ways and Wiles of Satan Have Been Elaborated and Honed Through the Ages. Satan Will Be the Adversary to Mankind Until He Is Finally Cast into the Lake of Fire. Overrunning Death and Despair Appall and Confuse Even Believers at Times. To React with Anger Towards God Is Not Uncommon. But, In Whatever Setting We Find Other Distraught Individuals, Let Us Intercede and Minister to Them Even as the Lord Has Shown Grace to Us.



