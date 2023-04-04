X22 REPORT Ep. 3036b - [DS] Fell Into The Quicksand, Enough Is Enough, It’s Getting Hot, Election Interference

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3036b - April 3, 2023
[DS] Fell Into The Quicksand, Enough Is Enough, It’s Getting Hot, Election Interference
The [DS] fell into the quicksand and they will never be seen or heard from again. Everything is in motion, Trump is in NY and the [DS] believes they have the upper hand, they don't. Trump has trapped them once again and this will be used against them. They election interference case (insurrection) is getting stronger and stronger. Never interfere with an enemy while they are in the process of destroying themselves. MI is now monitoring and collecting all evidence, this is the only way forward.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
