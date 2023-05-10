Russian Airborne Troops Repel Enemy Attack

Airborne Troops repel enemy attack
The paratroopers detected an armed group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces approaching the positions of the Russian Armed Forces.
💥 With targeted fire from small arms and grenade launchers, the 'winged infantry' inflicted fire on the enemy unit, preventing the adversary from approaching the Russian strongholds.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.