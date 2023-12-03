Create New Account
'TOTALLY CORRUPT': Air Force veteran calls out Veteran Affairs on migrant medical care.
Published 19 hours ago

'TOTALLY CORRUPT': Air Force veteran calls out Veteran Affairs on migrant medical care.


Concerned Veterans for America and Air Force veteran Darin Selnick discusses Veteran Affairs facing scrutiny for medical care for migrants and the calls for Congress to investigate.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ACSIyhkpPyw

illegal alienspete hegsethtaking va benefitsdarin selnick

