Prince Andrew reaches settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre in sex abuse suit

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Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have reached a settlement in her sex abuse suit against him and will dismiss the case brought in Manhattan federal court.
The sum of the settlement will not be disclosed, according to court papers filed Tuesday. Giuffre and Prince Andrew will file a stipulation to dismiss the case within the next month, according to the court papers, which were filed jointly by both parties.
In an unsigned letter submitted as an attachment to the settlement filing, Andrew said he accepts Giuffre has suffered as an “established victim” of sex abuse.
#PrinceAndrew #VirginiaGiuffre #SexAbuse