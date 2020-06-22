The COVID V.a((ine Isn’t The Goal: It’s Just the Trojan Horse

Yes, Gill Bates wants to force his product on you. But it’s important to understand what the “long play” is. He and the cabal aren’t burning the world down just for the chance to give you one injection. Let’s discuss the strategy. Learn more here: https://takeactionforfreedom.com/ Join our Facebook Group: https://facebook.com/groups/idonotconsent





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