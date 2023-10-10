Create New Account
Footage of Israel using White Phosphorus Munitions on Lebanon
NEW: Footage of Israel using white phosphorus munitions on Lebanon

Cynthia adding info:

Israeli tanks fire upon positions in South Lebanon, 2 ATGM launches against IDF vehicles

