Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Karoline Leavitt: Politicians have to get younger
20 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published 2 months ago |

New Hampshire Congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt & Run GenZ founder Joe Mitchell explain why politicians need to get younger to reach a new audience & react to why just 13% of young Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction

Keywords
current eventspoliticselectionyouthleavitt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket