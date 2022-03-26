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Clown Planet News (26 March, 2022): 60,000 Dead from Vax, Food Crisis Coming, Hypersonic Missiles & More
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50 views • March 27, 2022
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https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/mapped-gas-prices-across-america-reach-all-time-highs
https://twitter.com/alexdatig/status/1507470643343753216
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-03-26/Oil-rises-to-over-120-a-barrel-after-attack-on-Saudi-facilities-18I141OGwOQ/index.html
https://twitter.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1507764359187083277
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3h9Paoy-UA
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2022/03/25/biden-food-shortages-real-bird-flu-pcr-pfas
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