The diabolic green agenda, Time is up, Prophecy

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Prophetic Word, given on 2022-10-16 around 6:10 in the morning
Scriptures:
Revelation 8:7-9, 16:3,
Revelation 13:16, 14:9-11, 20:4
Revelation 7:3
1 Kings 17:1-7
Revelation 11:1-14
Matthew 6:25-34, Luke 12:22-31
Isaiah 45:23, Romans 14:9-12, Philippians 2:5-11
Psalm 112:10, Matthew 8:12, Matthew 13:41-50, Luke 13:24-30
Galatians 5:19-21
Revelation 18:21-24
2 Samuel 22:2, Psalm 18:2, 31:3, 71:3, Isaiah 33:16
Isaiah 43:25, Hebrews 10:17
Numbers 23:19
Isaiah 19:1, Jeremiah 4:13, Revelation 1:7
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-poetry-2022-10-16-the-diabolic-green-agenda/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski