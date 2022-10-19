IS SPEECH REALLY FREE OR CONTROLLED BY CORPORATIONS?

In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels





October 18, 2022





Sunday night football in Philadelphia, Jill Biden receives Philly treatment. In democrat stronghold and where Joe Biden “won” his presidency, Philly fans show how they really feel about

the Biden presidency.





We reported over 3 weeks ago how Marjorie Taylor Greene sold out the

America First movement for committee seats. The New York Times just

reported the same thing.





In the wake of Kanye West and Alex Jones, Is speech really free or is it

just rented by corporate America.





