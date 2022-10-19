IS SPEECH REALLY FREE OR CONTROLLED BY CORPORATIONS?

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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
October 18, 2022
Sunday night football in Philadelphia, Jill Biden receives Philly treatment. In democrat stronghold and where Joe Biden “won” his presidency, Philly fans show how they really feel about
the Biden presidency.
We reported over 3 weeks ago how Marjorie Taylor Greene sold out the
America First movement for committee seats. The New York Times just
reported the same thing.
In the wake of Kanye West and Alex Jones, Is speech really free or is it
just rented by corporate America.
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