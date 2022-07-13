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BREAKING: Immediately after his Reawaken America Tour speech, Dr. David Martin was notified that his PayPal and Venmo accounts have been permanently shut down!!
If you want to let them know you don’t approve then go directly to prosecutenow.io and donate to the legal cases that Dr. Martin is winning.