Charlene Bollinger Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits (Part 1)

Join Judy for this blockbuster interview with Charlene where she tells the truth about the "Plague of Corruption" that has permeated the vaccine industry. She names names and gives proof. We have featured her in our films and she has spoken about this corruption at our TTAC Live 2016 and TTAC Live 2019. She is a force to be reckoned with. Her voice has gone viral because people are awake and want to hear and know the truth. But there is another side working night and day to silence her voice of truth.



Please share this video with everyone you know so that they can hear the truth from one that was on the inside and is blowing the whistle!



Thank you, Judy, for being one of the most integrous, honorable women we know. We stand with you and we love you.

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About Charlene Bollinger

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Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, wife, mother of 4 home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder and CEO of The Truth About Cancer and Vaccines. She is a former model and actress, fitness buff.



After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, Charlene along with her husband, Ty, learned the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, as well as the truth about vaccines and currently work together bringing the truth to the people.



Charlene speaks at many conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows helping people discover that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Charlene & Ty host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News.



Charlene is currently doing a video interview series on The Truth About Vaccines 2020 and Censorship. She is also starting the "United Medical Freedom Super PAC" with other leaders in the medical freedom movement. This Super PAC will change the world and help restore our medical and religious freedoms.



Please visit www.thetruthaboutcancer.com and www.thetruthaboutvaccines.com for more!