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THOUSANDS OF DOCTORS & SCIENTISTS CALL FOR HALT TO COVID INJECTIONS, VACCINE MANDATES
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260 views • October 31, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qTAtWP7wNRu/
Ramola D Reports from Bitchute
Summary news report highlighting the vitally important statements and declarations of large groups of doctors and scientists worldwide demanding a halt to the COVID injections and vaccine mandates causing high numbers of deaths and very severe adverse events or vaccine damage worldwide, and urging parents everywhere to not vaccinate their children.
Article:
Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs /
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/25/thousands-of-doctors-scientists-worldwide-call-for-a-halt-to-the-unsafe-toxic-covid-vaccines-for-a-halt-to-vaccine-mandates-for-freedom-to-practice-medicine-share-research-without-fear-of-ce/
All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above
Ramola D Reports from Bitchute
Summary news report highlighting the vitally important statements and declarations of large groups of doctors and scientists worldwide demanding a halt to the COVID injections and vaccine mandates causing high numbers of deaths and very severe adverse events or vaccine damage worldwide, and urging parents everywhere to not vaccinate their children.
Article:
Thousands of Doctors & Scientists Worldwide Call for a Halt to the Unsafe & Toxic COVID Vaccines, for a Halt to Vaccine Mandates, & for Freedom to Practice Medicine & Share Research Without Fear of Censorship–As Medical Boards Issue Unscientific Edicts & Censor Truthtelling Docs /
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/10/25/thousands-of-doctors-scientists-worldwide-call-for-a-halt-to-the-unsafe-toxic-covid-vaccines-for-a-halt-to-vaccine-mandates-for-freedom-to-practice-medicine-share-research-without-fear-of-ce/
All articles referenced in the video from everydayconcerned.net are linked in the article above
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