I will be their God, and they shall be My people (2) (see link in description box)

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, August 9, 2025.





In 1 Peter 2:9, Peter adds more about who God’s people are and how God considers those who are His. The verse says: But ye are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, an holy nation, a peculiar people; that ye should shew forth the praises of Him who hath called you out of darkness into His marvellous light.





God’s saints represent an holy nation, a chosen generation, who follow Christ withsoever He goeth as they came out of the fallen churches as per Revelation 14:4-5 and who give praise to their God Who called His people out of darkness, the darkness of living in sin wilfully into Christ’s marvellous light Who never sinned, Who is righteousness personified.





Psalm 78:1, 7 says: Give ear, O my people, to my law: incline your ears to the words of my mouth. 7 That they might set their hope in God, and not forget the works of God, but keep His commandments, which is God’s covenant as we will read later in Hebrews 10:16.





God will be the God of His end-time remnant Christians, His saints who have the faith of Yeshua, Immanuel or Jesus Christ and who keep the commandments of God or His holy law, which is God’s covenant between Him and His people.





And in these end times, God says the following about His covenant of righteousness between Him and His people in Hebrews 8:10 and Hebrews 10:16.





The verses say: For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the Lord; I will put My laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts: and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people:





This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;





God will be the God of those in whom God will write His laws, His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness, in their minds and hearts as part of His covenant with His people.





Revelation 3:7-13 and Revelation 14:1-5, 12 are Bible passages that speak of God’s people who are serious in their walk with Christ.





Be faithful and obedient to Christ and His holy written word. Be part of God’s covenant and allow Him to write His laws, His holy ten commandments of love, truth and righteousness, in your minds and hearts and He shall be your God and ye shall be His people sealed with the Holy Spirit of Truth & His eternal holy law in New Jerusalem where you shall be with your God for eternity.





