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Dr. Simone Gold | The Fight Against Medical Corruption
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203 views • June 29, 2021
Dr. Simone Gold | The Fight Against Medical Corruption
https://rumble.com/vgi0c1-americas-frontline-doctor-dr.-simone-gold-health-and-freedom-conference.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Medical corruption is running ramped. Dr. Simone Gold shares about the dangers of medical corruption and why we as Americans must fight back against growing medical tyranny.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Learn the TRUTH About the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
=============================
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https://rumble.com/vgi0c1-americas-frontline-doctor-dr.-simone-gold-health-and-freedom-conference.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
Medical corruption is running ramped. Dr. Simone Gold shares about the dangers of medical corruption and why we as Americans must fight back against growing medical tyranny.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/
Learn the TRUTH About the COVID-19 / 2020 Chaos:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com
=============================
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
(for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/The-Great-Awakening-102724082062115
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol
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