HE IS ON THE THRONE - ELIHANA ELIA

Beloved family and friends, In May 2023, after returning from a ministry trip to Asia, I discovered a lump in my breast. By June 2023, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 Breast Cancer. I began chemotherapy shortly after — walking through procedures, pain, tears, hair loss, surgeries, radiation — and moments only God, my family, and I know. Yet in the midst of suffering, this song was born. "He is on the Throne" came from the depths of my spirit during some of the darkest days of my life. Even when my body was weak — my heart was strong in worship. The joy of the LORD is our strength. In February 2025, I was rushed to the Emergency room and doctors stated its recurrence — and was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer. But let me declare this louder than ever before: 💛 SHATTERED DREAMS ARE NOT THE END. 💛 DIAGNOSIS DOESN'T DEFINE YOU. CANCER, DOCTORS & STATISTICS DO NOT HAVE THE FINAL WORD. 💛 FEAR DOES NOT SIT ON THE THRONE. 💛 GOD ALMIGHTY IS KING — HE IS SOVEREIGN. This song is not about me — it’s about the FAITHFULNESS of GOD in the middle of life’s fiercest battles. It’s about standing in the fire — and worshipping anyway. It’s about reminding YOU that no matter what battle you are facing… HE IS ON THE THRONE. Forever and ever. Amen.