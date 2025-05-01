Replacing the WHO & Big Pharma with a New Global Health System

Join the Global Wellness Forum now: globalwellnessforum.org

They’ve kept the truth hidden for over 70 years. But the veil is lifting.

In this powerful conversation, Dr. John Richardson Jr. and EMF expert Dan Stach discuss a movement that’s bigger than any one product, person, or protocol — the creation of a whole new global health system.

The World Health Organization, the FDA, and the FCC have long operated as gatekeepers, suppressing natural solutions, silencing those who healed outside the system, and maintaining a model of chronic sickness for profit.

But we’re done waiting.

The Global Wellness Forum is a parallel health society — integrative, honest, nature-based, energy-informed, and open to the truths that have been buried for decades.





This is for those who already know:

"That cancer is not a mystery"

"That chronic disease is a business model"

"That EMFs, toxicity, and stress are being ignored by design"

"That your body is intelligent, and nature provides everything"

This video is a call to build the new.

Be part of the movement.

Be the bridge.





