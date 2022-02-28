Brandon Straka: Another Victim of the January 6 Witch Hunt

Four years ago, Brandon Straka walked away from the Democrat Party and founded the #Walkaway campaign so that “never again will anyone have to walk away from the political left and be alone.” He has since been labeled a “thug,” an “insurrectionist,” and a “white supremacist extremist” by the Biden administration, the Democrats, the mainstream media, and the Never-Trumpers. The federal government has sought to quash his organization, obliterate his beliefs, and utterly destroy his personal life. In this exclusive interview, the January 6 defender tells his story of the protest that day, and how he and his team have been maligned and targeted for speaking out against the political left.



The CNN narrative that he was in the Capitol building and part of the breach, as well as involved in taking a shield from a police officer, is a terrible lie that he debunks in this candid conversation. In fact, Straka never stepped foot inside the Capitol; yet, for his alleged role in the protest, he was sentenced to three months of house arrest, three years’ probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 in restitution, and a $5,000 fine. In addition, he has been placed on a terrorism watch list, and his organization has been banned from all fundraising platforms. Here he talks about what led up to his arrest and why, despite a year of extraordinary suffering, he is pressing on to rebuild all he has lost along the way.