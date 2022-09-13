Four Major Chinese Telecom Operators Warned Users That iPhone 14 Cannot Be Used in China

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09/11/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s four major telecom operators warned users that they do not support eSIM services on iPhone 14 bought from the United States. If Apple continues to order chips from China for the new iPhone 14 smartphone, it will be subjected to unprecedented scrutiny from the federal government