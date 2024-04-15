Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Slave Nation (2024)
channel image
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
82 Subscribers
115 views
Published 14 hours ago

They lied to you about Weapons of Mass destruction. They lied to you about Covid. And they lied to you about the income tax. From the producers of Died Suddenly, for this weeks Freedom Hour we are excited to reveal the final cut of the SLAVE NATION film which premiered on February 2nd at the Restore Freedom Rally in Orlando Florida on February 2nd-5th. Join us to learn how YOU can restore freedom.

For over 26 years, Freedom Law School has helped many Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery. You can live free now with Freedom Law School’s 100% Guarantee against civil and criminal lawsuits. All current students are protected by our 100% guarantee. Take the 7 Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

Keywords
income taxirsmoneylawtax dayinternal revenue code

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket