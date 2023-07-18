⚡EMERGENCY ALERT 24 HRS OF CHAOS. PEACE IS IMPOSSIBLE. WW3 STARTING IN BLACK SEA. 100000 TO KHARKIV

240 views • July 18, 2023

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