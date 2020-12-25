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It's been a rough year, but it isn't over yet. What can be done with $600.00? Plus, Happy Holidays!
Professor Curtis, O.G.
Professor Curtis, O.G.
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33 views • December 25, 2020
All praise to the most-high God, possessor of the Heaven and the Earth. Keep preparing for hard times, because hard times are surely coming. Keep stacking; Gold, Silver, Cryptos, Food, Cash Money, and security supplies.
His name is Trump, and he has something up his sleeve, regarding the election. De-classification, releasing the truth Kraken, is the word in the online discussion forums. Will he do it to save the country from the entrenched Commies? In my opinion, defending the country from all enemies is a part of his duty to this nation. That's in his oath. So quit worrying about the consequences and drop the hammer. If Mr. Trump fails to act in this situation, The Globalist will destroy his name forever. The choice is his.
The Globalists are not attempting to empower the people, no matter which party the Globalist come from. $600.00 dollars today, is not life-changing money, it's piggy bank money. Urban Treasure Hunting and the resell of used goods is a quick way to make extra bucks. Advance your hobby, and advance yourself. Yes, there is a way up. 2021 will be the year Urban Treasure Hunting becomes; "The thing to do!" Happy Holidays! ~ Prof.
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
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overthank youoakland castraight outta oaklando g2020 this isn tthe election is over but his name is trumpglobalist patternsstimulus 600what to do with 600kwanzaas for me and my house we serve the lordburger king or togosmake a donationbuy small silverprepare for harder times
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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