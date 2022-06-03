CCP Foreign Ministry’s Wang Wenbin Accused the U.S. of Ignorance About the Human Rights of Its People

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05/25/2022 The CCP’s propaganda highlights the deaths of young children in American school shootings. Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged the US to “show earnest care to the human rights of its own people” and “deeply reflect upon why it has become a country with the most serious gun violence in the world, where children and teens are 15 times more likely to die from gunfire than their peers in 31 other high-income countries”.