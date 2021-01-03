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5/15/18 Q: "WE FIGHT!" #DESPOTISM #ENDTHEFED #-30PAIN #2NDAMREV
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13 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/15/18 As Mueller proves his own Russian Collusion, Q tells us -30 to feel the #PAIN while FBI and DOJ cleared and Songbirds deliver testimony. Meanwhile, China wins in the Iran sanctions and will new Malaysian PM reveal the truth on flight 370?
PLEASE sign the petition to End The Federal Reserve:
http://endthefedreserve.com/
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV with your prayers likes, shares, awesome comments, news links and donations! Let's keep the prayer-wave going and support each other in actualizing true freedom in our lives, our country and for persons everywhere to be free from globalist tyranny! You ARE Free by birthright!
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5/15/18 As Mueller proves his own Russian Collusion, Q tells us -30 to feel the #PAIN while FBI and DOJ cleared and Songbirds deliver testimony. Meanwhile, China wins in the Iran sanctions and will new Malaysian PM reveal the truth on flight 370?
PLEASE sign the petition to End The Federal Reserve:
http://endthefedreserve.com/
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV with your prayers likes, shares, awesome comments, news links and donations! Let's keep the prayer-wave going and support each other in actualizing true freedom in our lives, our country and for persons everywhere to be free from globalist tyranny! You ARE Free by birthright!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks to each and every one of you who supports YAFTV!
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