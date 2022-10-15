Eafengrow EF942 Knife Review 4.0/5

So I bought her on spec. I needed a nice light small bladed knife for EDC that mostly consists of peeling fruit for snacks. She has a D2 blade with Titanium Coating so I'm expecting her to hold an edge against apples and oranges, maybe the occasional pineapple. She's no work horse but for the odds and ends of daily city life she should be fine. I like the look, the fit and finish seem to be fine. I am not unhappy with her but we've only been together for a day so time will tell. So far she has preformed up to my expectations. At $25 I'm not expecting a super high end knife.Thanks for watching

Be the Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr