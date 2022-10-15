Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Eafengrow EF942 Knife Review 4.0/5
20 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published a month ago |

So I bought her on spec. I needed a nice light small bladed knife for EDC that mostly consists of peeling fruit for snacks. She has a D2 blade with Titanium Coating so I'm expecting her to hold an edge against apples and oranges, maybe the occasional pineapple. She's no work horse but for the odds and ends of daily city life she should be fine. I like the look, the fit and finish seem to be fine. I am not unhappy with her but we've only been together for a day so time will tell. So far she has preformed up to my expectations. At $25 I'm not expecting a super high end knife.Thanks for watching

Be the Big 3 folks

Skal

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr

Keywords
beerandgeargear-reviewbrewsadviewseafengrow-knifeef924pocket-knifeflipperd2-blade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket