Iran ATTACKS US Warship & UAE in DIRE Warning to Trump | Larry Johnson & Col. Lawrence Wilkerson

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Larry Johnson and Col. Lawrence Wilkerson join the show to discuss Iran's retaliation in the Strait of Hormuz, hitting UAE's top oil port and numerous cargo ships as Trump's Project Freedom goes up in flames.
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https://sonar21.com/ Larry Johnson's blog
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