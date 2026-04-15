Sexual torture is organized by Israel.

🔞🇵🇸 Sexual violence against Palestinians in Israel's prisons is ‘organized state policy’



Sexual abuse is systematically deployed as a method of subjugation and degradation inside Israeli detention centers, says Ana Kasparian, citing findings from a Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor report.



📑 Titled ‘Another Genocide Behind Walls,’ the report outlines cases of detained Palestinians being subjected to rape, assaults involving objects, genital torture, and abuse carried out with the use of dogs.



It also describes coordinated practices, including the recording of these acts and the involvement or supervision of security personnel during the abuse.



👉 This is an “organized state policy endorsed by the highest political, military and judicial authorities in Israel,” she notes.

Source @TYT

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