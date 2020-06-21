© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patrick Burensteinas : La transmutation alchimique
Follow
0
Share
Report
14 views • June 21, 2020
Import YT 14 mars 2016 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yHtYw-d4ftg
Chaîne YT Tistrya : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChcIFyud8lRlBqJtjBQKuFA
Un sujet Tistrya : https://www.tistryaproductions.com
Patrick Burensteinas présente les principes et le processus de l'alchimie. Il nous explique comment la transmutation de la matière peut nous permettre d'entrevoir la véritable Lumière, au-delà des apparences, et de changer notre regard sur le monde.
Le site de Tistrya : https://www.tistryaproductions.com
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/tistryaproductions
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tistryaprod
Soutenir Tistrya et accéder à des contenus exclusifs :
https://www.tistryaproductions.com/nous-soutenir/
Musique du générique de fin : Rémi Saïki
Chaîne YT Tistrya : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChcIFyud8lRlBqJtjBQKuFA
Un sujet Tistrya : https://www.tistryaproductions.com
Patrick Burensteinas présente les principes et le processus de l'alchimie. Il nous explique comment la transmutation de la matière peut nous permettre d'entrevoir la véritable Lumière, au-delà des apparences, et de changer notre regard sur le monde.
Le site de Tistrya : https://www.tistryaproductions.com
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/tistryaproductions
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/tistryaprod
Soutenir Tistrya et accéder à des contenus exclusifs :
https://www.tistryaproductions.com/nous-soutenir/
Musique du générique de fin : Rémi Saïki
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.