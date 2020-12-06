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Part V MeLanCholiCus that resides within me I don't mind
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3 views • December 06, 2020
Full circle the end is near as I captured the part of an enigma called MeLanCholiCus, Depression today but long ago it was worded differently. This is the last part inspired by the one & only MeLanCholiCus in which I tapped into myself and the collective unconscious mind.
I hope it helps you heal as it helped me heal
Free Your Mind by accessing your Heart.
I hope it helps you heal as it helped me heal
Free Your Mind by accessing your Heart.
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