Hidden Hatred & Unforgiveness In Christians

June 6th, 2017
This episode of Prophecy Quake addressed how many Christians live in denial about the hatred and unforgiveness they have toward people that have hurt them. More Christians deceive themselves about hatred and unforgiveness in their hearts than anything else. And those who do admit that they have these problems don't know how to deal with them correctly. We confronted some specific situations and by God's grace, we explained how to truly forgive from the heart and walk in love toward those that did you wrong.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.