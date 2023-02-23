Hidden Hatred & Unforgiveness In Christians

June 6th, 2017

This episode of Prophecy Quake addressed how many Christians live in denial about the hatred and unforgiveness they have toward people that have hurt them. More Christians deceive themselves about hatred and unforgiveness in their hearts than anything else. And those who do admit that they have these problems don't know how to deal with them correctly. We confronted some specific situations and by God's grace, we explained how to truly forgive from the heart and walk in love toward those that did you wrong.