BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocking New Orleans Truck Attack: Full Uncensored Report | Maverick News
Maverick News
Maverick News
36 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
54 views • 4 months ago

#Shamsud-Din Jabbar


NEW ORLEANS TERROR TRUCK DRIVER IDENTIFIED: Shamsud-Din Jabbar


In a horrifying turn of events on New Year's Day 2025, New Orleans was rocked by a terrorist attack that has left the city in mourning. A man drove a pickup truck into a crowd on the iconic Bourbon Street, killing at least 10 and injuring over 30. The assailant then exited the vehicle to open fire before being neutralized by police. This Maverick News broadcast dives deep into the incident, exploring the details of the attack, the response from law enforcement, and the implications for national security. We ask the tough questions: How did this happen? What was the motive? And what can be done to prevent future tragedies? Join us for an unfiltered look at one of the darkest days in New Orleans' history.


Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com


Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com


Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick

Keywords
trumpnewsinfowarsterrorneworleans
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy