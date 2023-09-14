Create New Account
Sky news #Australia host Alan #Jones schools climate alarmists CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

82C Army


Sep 13, 2023


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hlh2s-sky-news-australia-host-alan-jones-schools-climate-alarmists-co2-is-0.04-of.html

climatejohn kerryco2australiaatmosphereprivate jetsky newsalarmistsalan jonesgreen madness82carmypizza stove

