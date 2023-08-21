Ret. Col. Douglas Macgregor is CEO of organization targeting government corruption.

BREAKING REPORT: Retired Col. Douglas Macgregor assumes role as CEO of Our Country Our Choice, an organization set to target government corruption.





“America confronts IT’S BIGGEST CRISIS since WW II. These existential threats to the American people are not thousands of miles away on some foreign battlefield, they are here at home”.





U.S. Army Colonel Retired Combat Veteran | SECDEF Advisor | Author, Consultant, and TV Military Analyst





Douglas Macgregor is a decorated combat veteran, the author of five books, a PhD, and a defense and foreign policy consultant. In the summer of 2023 Macgregor became CEO of Our Country Our Choice.





He was commissioned in the Regular Army in 1976 after 1 year at VMI and 4 years at West Point.





In 2020, the President appointed Macgregor to serve as Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense, a post he held until President Trump left office.





Macgregor is best known for his leadership of Cavalry Troops in the 1991 battle of 73 Easting, the US Army's largest tank battle since World War II.





After commanding the 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry, he served as the Director of the Joint Operations Center at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe [SHAPE.] Following the completion of the 1999 Kosovo Air Campaign he was awarded the Defense Superior Service medal for his performance.





In January 2002, Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld’s insisted the USCENTCOM Commander listened to Colonel Macgregor’s concept for the offensive to seize Baghdad. The plan was largely adopted, but assumed no occupation of Iraq by U.S. Forces, an assumption that was subsequently overturned by events.





Macgregor accepted the challenge of leading Our Country Our Choice with the mission to restore American traditional values of God, Country and Family.





