With Harald Kautz | Matrix shift | Healing Trauma | Presence | Timelines | Souls | Archons - pt1

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#meditation #ascension #haraldkautz
In this fascinating interviewing I am talking Harald Kautz about everything to do with current events on shamanic, energetic and scientific levels- from timelines, to satanic trauma healing to presence to Gaia consciousness to soul retrievals to Archons and matrix sphere shifts.
For more info on Harald or to access the products that heal the C and stick in the arm thing:
aquarius-technologies.de
vedicinals.com
sirisana.com (trade) & timeloopsolution.com (info)
LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME
Now available on the Patreon site. If you haven't yet signed up, please do come and join us, its going to be a fun and exciting and POWERFUL cosmic adventure. Imagine if we could get all of you here to meditate at the same time !!!!!!!!!!!💫✨It would be beyond epic✨💫💛Love to you all sarita https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership
Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'
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