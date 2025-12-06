FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Proverbs 4:20-27, 20251206

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly Father and EMMANU-EL, The LORD YAHWEH who is always with us in Matthew 1:23! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, paid at Calvary to redeem me.

Merciful Father, as a reward for obeying Your Commandments, I covenant with You that,

20. As your child, I shall attend to Your Holy Scriptures; incline my ear unto Your sayings.

21. By Your Grace, I shall not let them depart from my eyes; I shall keep them in the midst of my heart.

22. For Your Holy Scriptures are Eternal Life to those who find them, and spiritual and physical health to our flesh.

23. By Your Wisdom, I shall keep my heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.

