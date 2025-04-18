© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 Recycling Ukrainian equipment in the Sumy Region.
Via: @rusich_army
Adding, from yesterday, April 17th:
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that a ceasefire in Ukraine is not realistic "at this stage."
“We had an attempt at a limited ceasefire concerning energy infrastructure, which was not observed by the Ukrainian side. Under these circumstances, it is simply unrealistic to talk about a ceasefire at this point,” he told reporters.
The adoption of a UN Security Council resolution supporting a potential ceasefire in Ukraine will depend on the terms of the truce, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said.