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Rapture Prediction Rant
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92 views • March 14, 2021
I rant about Rapture prediction videos and the harm it does to the body as a whole. It's an off-the-cuff video where I just speak my mind as I'm walking to the store. This is an older video that I made a few years back when I was still recording vertical videos with my phone...lol. The quality isn't as good as my current videos, but the message is sound.
I apologize, in advance, for the sound quality. The volume is a little low and I was recording on a windy day. It was before I purchased a mic and wind sock for my phone, which is what I was using to record with at the time.
I apologize, in advance, for the sound quality. The volume is a little low and I was recording on a windy day. It was before I purchased a mic and wind sock for my phone, which is what I was using to record with at the time.
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