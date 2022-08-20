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8/17/2022 Miles Guo: In those state-run kindergartens and schools at Beijing, kids compete with each other on whose parents or grandparents are the most powerful cadre, kids of deputy district governor, celebrities and wealthy people were all beaten up (by kids of CCP Politburo and military cadres)