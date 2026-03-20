"Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan" - says Satanyahu

Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. A clip of his speech from yesterday, March 19th. Netanyahu

Prophet Bibi went full preacher mode, speaking about good and evil, converting viewers to his version of Zionism.

💬 “If you are ruthless enough, evil will overcome good, aggression will overcome moderation,” Netanyahu said, as if in worship of his evil god.

✡️ After massacring civilians in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran, Netanyahu feels comfortable preaching about good and evil.



