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What is the Difference Between Praise and Flattery?
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Best Christian Teaching Videos
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21 views • March 27, 2022
When someone says you did a good job, or that you look beautiful, or that they like your drawing, are they genuinely praising you? Or is it just flattery? The two can easily be confused, and that is especially true in the religious world today. Do you feel your own praise for God falling a bit flat lately? If you want to get back to your first love, this video will help you to understand the difference between real praise and worship for God, and the shallow flattery that leaves you feeling unfulfilled. Knowing the difference will not only improve your relationship with God, but with others in your life as well.
Keywords
seeking the truthpraise and worshipteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desertpraise for godreal worship for godworship for godreal worshipget back to your first lovediscover the love of godpraise and worship for god
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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